Chelsea FC to rival Arsenal for Swedish forward Alexander Isak - report

Arsenal and Chelsea FC could go head-to-head in the battle to sign Alexander Isak this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 20 June 2021, 07:30 UK
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel (Photo: Screengrab)

Chelsea FC are set to rival Arsenal for the signing of Sweden forward Alexander Isak after his impressive performances at Euro 2020, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Chelsea FC have entered the race to sign the 21-year-old after Isak’s recent performances at the European championship.

The same article states that Arsenal have been keeping tabs on the Real Sociedad forward as a potential option to improve their attack ahead of the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, Isak’s impressive display in Sweden’s 0-0 draw with Spain in the Euro 2020 opener last week alerted the west London side to the Swedish forward.

AS go on to report that Chelsea FC have joined the race for Isak’s signature as a potential alternative to Erling Haaland if the Borussia Dortmund forward proves too difficult to sign.

The same article adds that Isak has a contract release clause of £60m.

Isak impressed in Sweden’s 1-0 win over Slovakia in their second Euro 2020 group-stage fixture on Friday afternoon.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward scored 17 times in 34 games in his second season in La Liga last term.

Isak moved to Real Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 after he fell down the pecking order at the German club.

