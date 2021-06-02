Chelsea FC eye Callum Hudson-Odoi-Jadon Sancho swap deal – report

Chelsea FC are hoping to beat Manchester United to the signing of Jadon Sancho, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 2 June 2021, 08:00 UK
Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

Chelsea FC are interested in a potential swap deal that would see Callum Hudson-Odoi head to Borussia Dortmund and Jadon Sancho arrive at Stamford Bridge, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by Caught Offside, is reporting that the Blues are open to a potential swap deal involving Hudson-Odoi and Sancho in the upcoming transfer window.

The article underlines the fact that the Chelsea FC youngster has failed to establish himself as a regular under Tuchel despite a promising start when the German head coach was appointed.

According to the same story, the Blues would still like to keep Hudson-Odoi at Stamford Bridge beyond the current transfer window.

However, Chelsea FC would be prepared to alter their stance if Borussia Dortmund offer Sancho in exchange for Hudson-Odoi.

The Daily Mail go on to say that Sancho is among Chelsea FC’s summer targets despite the England international being regularly linked with a move to Manchester United.

The report adds that Chelsea FC director of football Marina Granovskaia would be able to negotiate the complexities of a potential swap deal.

Sancho scored eight times and made 11 assists in 26 games in the Bundesliga last season, while Hudson-Odoi netted twice and create three goals in 23 Premier League appearances.

