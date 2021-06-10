Chelsea FC are ready to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to a report in England.

The Times, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues are ready to cash in on the England international as Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel looks to overhaul the west London side’s squad.

The same article states that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have reginited their interest in the Chelsea FC forward ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the Blues are willing to listen to offers for Hudson-Odoi this summer given that Tuchel is well-stocked in attacking options in wide areas.

The report goes on to add that Bayern previously failed with a £35m offer Hudson-Odoi when Maurizio Sarri was in charge of the south west London side in 2019.

The Times believe the German champions are ready to launch a fresh bid for Hudson-Odoi given the 20-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Tuchel.

Hudson-Odoi scored two goals and made three assists in 23 games in the Premier League last term, while he netted two goals in seven appearances in the Champions League.

The Chelsea FC youngster has netted 13 times in 98 games in all competitions since breaking into the Blues team in 2018.

Chelsea FC won the Champions League last month thanks to a 1-0 win over Manchester City.

