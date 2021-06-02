Eden Hazard breaks silence on Chelsea FC transfer speculation

Eden Hazard has broken his silence on reports linking the Belgium international with a return to Chelsea FC this summer.

The Belgian forward has recently been linked with a surprise return to Stamford Bridge following two difficult seasons at Real Madrid.

Hazard spent seven successful seasons at Chelsea FC before the 30-year-old completed a switch to The Bernabeu in 2019.

The Real Madrid star scored 110 goals in 352 games for Chelsea FC to establish himself as one of the Premier League’s best players.

But Hazard has only managed to net five times in 43 games in his Real Madrid career so far to prompt talk of a return to England.

The 30-year-old has struggled with fitness problems since his move to Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane has parted company with the Spanish giants.

Asked about a potential return to Chelsea FC in the 2021 summer transfer window, Hazard is quoted as saying by Metro:

“I still have a three-year contract with Real Madrid, so going back to England is out of the question.

“Everyone knows that my first two years were not good, so first I want to prove myself at Real Madrid. I will do everything to do that.”

Hazard added: “I certainly don’t see myself leaving Madrid, given the contract situation.

“I know myself and I know when I’m in shape. If that’s the case, I can give it my all for Real next season. That’s my plan.”

Hazard won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League during seven-year stint at Chelsea FC.

The Belgian forward arrived just after their Champions League success in 2012, while Thomas Tuchel guided the Blues to a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Uefa showpiece on Saturday.

Chelsea FC finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season behind Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool FC.

