Chelsea FC are set to start discussions about a staggering £170m deal to bring Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to Stamford Bridge, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Chelsea FC have opened talks in the hope of recruiting the Norway international to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s attacking options ahead of the German head coach’s first full season in charge.

The same article states that the Bundesliga side don’t want to sell Haaland but the 20-year-old is open to the prospect of taking the next step in his career following stints at Molde, Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund.

According to the same story, the Norwegian forward likes the idea of a move to the Champions League winners but Chelsea FC could have to stump up £170m to conclude a deal for the hotshot forward.

The Daily Mail say that Chelsea FC could use England international Tammy Abraham as a makeweight in a potential deal for Haaland and the Blues have mentioned this option to Dortmund.

The media outlet claim that Haaland has moved to the top of Chelsea FC’s wish-list because Harry Kane could prove too difficult to sign from London derby rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The report adds that Romelu Lukaku is set to remain at Inter Milan despite the Italian club’s financial difficulties.

Haaland scored 27 goals and made six assists in 28 games in the Bundesliga last term.

