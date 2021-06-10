Chelsea FC could be forced to wait until 2022 to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that Borussia Dortmund are determined to keep Haaland for another 12 months despite interest from a host of Europe’s top clubs.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are ready to step up their interest in the Norway international as the west London side look to secure a proven goal-scorer.

According to the same story, the Blues are deciding whether to table a bid in the coming weeks or wait until the 2022 summer transfer window to make their move for the Norwegian.

The Guardian write that Chelsea FC will have to pay £150m to sign Haaland but Borussia Dortmund are determined to retain the 20-year-old’s services for another 12 months.

The same article states that Dortmund aren’t under pressure to sell Haaland after the Westfalonstadion outfit managed to qualify for the Champions League.

The story adds that Chelsea FC are reluctant to spend £150m on one player this summer after the Blues recruited Kai Havertz in a £73m deal from Bayer Leverkusen last year.

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are unlikely to be able to afford to sign Haaland this summer, which has given Chelsea FC some breathing space, according to the story.

