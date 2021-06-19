Chelsea FC want to sign two Borussia Dortmund players – report

Chelsea FC are hoping they can build a positive relationship with Borussia Dortmund in negotiations to sign Erling Haaland in order to later agree a deal for Jude Bellingham too, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Champions League winners are closing in on a deal to sign the Norway international to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s attacking line-up ahead of his first full season in charge.

The same article states that the Blues could look to complete a deal for Haaland this summer despite potentially having to pay in excess of £100m for the 20-year-old despite an £80m release clause coming into play next summer.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC hope that negotiations with Dortmund this summer could lay down the foundation for the Blues to work on a deal to sign Bellingham in a future transfer window.

The report adds that the England international is a long-term target for the south west London side but Chelsea FC will likely face competition for the teenager’s signature too.

Bellingham scored one goal and made three assists in 29 games in the Bundesliga last term.

The 17-year-old has already made 45 appearances for the German side since his move to Dortmund from Birmingham City last summer.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip