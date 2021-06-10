Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is open to a move to Chelsea FC this summer, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC are looking at the possibility of signing the Norway international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC could have to pay around £150m to win the race to sign the 20-year-old amid interest from Real Madrid, Manchester City, FC Barcelona and Manchester United.

According to the same story, Haaland is looking to secure a contract worth around £300,000 a week following his prolific first full season at Borussia Dortmund

The story adds that Haaland is “interested” in a potential switch to Chelsea FC after the Blues were 1-0 winners against Manchester City in the Champions League final last month.

The Telegraph goes on to write that the Norwegian striker is “attracted by the prospect” of working with former Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC.

The media outlet claim that Chelsea FC could look to reach an agreement this summer before Haaland completes a move to Stamford Bridge in 12 months’ time.

Haaland scored 27 goals and made six assists in 28 games in the Bundesliga last term.

The 20-year-old centre-forward has netted 57 goals in 59 games during his Borussia Dortmund career so far.

