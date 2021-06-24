Chelsea FC are eyeing a potential bid for Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno if the Blues fail to get a deal for Erling Haaland over the line this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Fichajes, as quoted by The Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Champions League holders have drawn up a “Plan B” in the event that they can’t secure Haaland’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea FC.

The same article states that the Blues are eager to complete a deal for a proven goal-scorer this summer to provide competition for Timo Werner in the Premier League next term.

According to the same story, Haaland is open to a move to Chelsea FC but the Blues may have to pay £150m for the Norway international in the current transfer window.

The report adds that Chelsea FC are also facing competition from their bitter Premier League rivals Manchester City and Manchester United this summer.

Fichajes go on to report that the south west London side have identified Moreno as potential recruit to bolster the Chelsea FC attack ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge.

The Spanish media outlet also claim that Tuchel is a big admirer of Moreno.

Moreno scored 30 goals and made seven assists in 45 games in all competitions last term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip