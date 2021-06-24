Chelsea FC eye Gerard Moreno as Erling Haaland alternative - report

Chelsea FC are considering Spain international Gerard Moreno as an alternative to Erling Haaland, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 24 June 2021, 07:00 UK
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland (Photo: Screengrab / Sport 1)

Chelsea FC are eyeing a potential bid for Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno if the Blues fail to get a deal for Erling Haaland over the line this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Fichajes, as quoted by The Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Champions League holders have drawn up a “Plan B” in the event that they can’t secure Haaland’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea FC.

The same article states that the Blues are eager to complete a deal for a proven goal-scorer this summer to provide competition for Timo Werner in the Premier League next term.

According to the same story, Haaland is open to a move to Chelsea FC but the Blues may have to pay £150m for the Norway international in the current transfer window.

The report adds that Chelsea FC are also facing competition from their bitter Premier League rivals Manchester City and Manchester United this summer.

Fichajes go on to report that the south west London side have identified Moreno as potential recruit to bolster the Chelsea FC attack ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge.

The Spanish media outlet also claim that Tuchel is a big admirer of Moreno.

Moreno scored 30 goals and made seven assists in 45 games in all competitions last term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Timo Werner
Thomas Tuchel makes decision about future of Timo Werner - report
Mikel Arteta
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal keen on signing defender Edmond Tapsoba
Paul Pogba
Man United will fail with proposal to swap Paul Pogba for Raphael Varane - report
Spain legend Sergio Ramos (Photo: @sergioramos / Instagram)
'I'm shocked': Steve Nicol reacts to Man United link to Sergio Ramos
Football transfer gossip
Transfer rumours: Chelsea FC keen on Jack Grealish, Arsenal close in on Ben White
Related Articles

Home »
Timo Werner
Thomas Tuchel makes decision about future of Timo Werner - report
Mikel Arteta
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal keen on signing defender Edmond Tapsoba
Paul Pogba
Man United will fail with proposal to swap Paul Pogba for Raphael Varane - report
Spain legend Sergio Ramos (Photo: @sergioramos / Instagram)
'I'm shocked': Steve Nicol reacts to Man United link to Sergio Ramos
Football transfer gossip
Transfer rumours: Chelsea FC keen on Jack Grealish, Arsenal close in on Ben White
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network