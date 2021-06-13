Ian McGarry delivers update on Chelsea FC’s interest in Erling Haaland

Chelsea FC have opened talks with Borussia Dortmund about the possibility of signing Erling Haaland this summer, according to Ian McGarry.

The south west London side are on the lookout for reinforcements this summer as Thomas Tuchel prepares for his first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Haaland, 20, is widely considered to be one of European football’s most promising young attacking talents and he has been touted as a possible target for Chelsea FC in recent days.

The Norway international was in superb form last season as he scored 27 goals and made six assists in 28 Bundesliga games for Dortmund.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea FC will be able to land Haaland this summer, but Transfer Window Podcast presenter McGarry has now claimed that the Blues are indeed sounding out a deal to bring the forward to Stamford Bridge, with Tammy Abraham potentially heading in the other direction.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast on 11 June, McGarry said: “Chelsea have already opened talks with Dortmund about signing striker Erling Haaland.

“It is my information that Chelsea are willing to use Tammy Abraham as part of that deal, therefore reducing the cost of Haaland’s transfer. They value Abraham around £40m.

“They’ve set a strict limit in terms of what they’ll pay for Haaland because they know about the history of Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola and his dad Alfe Inge Haaland and their ability to get as much money as possible as commission.

“At the moment, they’re asking for 40m euros. Chelsea aren’t baulking at paying that if they can get the price of Haaland down to 60m euros or less than that with Tammy Abraham in the mix as well.

“Remember two things here. Abraham wants first-team football, if Haaland leaves, Abraham will most likely become their number one striker.

“Secondly, Dortmund have got a policy and history of taking young strikers who haven’t quite hit the heights yet and bringing them through before selling them at a vast profit. So that would suit Dortmund’s model as well.”

Tuchel is on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as he looks to build on Chelsea FC’s fourth-placed finish and Champions League triumph last term.

