Chelsea FC could decide to sell Morocco international Hakim Ziyech this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that the Blues could offload Ziyech less than 12 months after signing the 28-year-old from Dutch giants Ajax under Thomas Tuchel’s predecessor Frank Lampard last summer.

The same article states that the Chelsea FC winger is attracting interest from a number of Serie A clubs ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, such as AC Milan and Napoli.

According to the same story, the Blues could consider cashing in on the African star after Ziyech failed to establish himself under Tuchel following the German’s appointment.

Calciomercato claim that Napoli are ready to make an offer for Ziyech after the Naples outfit appointed former AS Roma boss Luciano Spalletti as their new boss.

The Italian website add that AC Milan haven’t made a formal approach for Ziyech like Napoli but the San Siro outfit are keeping tabs on the Moroccan forward.

Ziyech scored two goals and made three assists in 23 games in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season.

The 28-year-old moved to Chelsea FC in a £33m deal from Dutch side Ajax last summer.

Ziyech has scored six goals in his Blues career so far.

