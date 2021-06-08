Chelsea FC could cut their losses on Hakim Ziyech this summer - report

Chelsea FC could offload Morocco forward Hakim Ziyech this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Tuesday 8 June 2021, 06:30 UK
Hakim Ziyech
Hakim Ziyech (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Chelsea FC could decide to sell Morocco international Hakim Ziyech this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that the Blues could offload Ziyech less than 12 months after signing the 28-year-old from Dutch giants Ajax under Thomas Tuchel’s predecessor Frank Lampard last summer.

The same article states that the Chelsea FC winger is attracting interest from a number of Serie A clubs ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, such as AC Milan and Napoli.

According to the same story, the Blues could consider cashing in on the African star after Ziyech failed to establish himself under Tuchel following the German’s appointment.

Calciomercato claim that Napoli are ready to make an offer for Ziyech after the Naples outfit appointed former AS Roma boss Luciano Spalletti as their new boss.

The Italian website add that AC Milan haven’t made a formal approach for Ziyech like Napoli but the San Siro outfit are keeping tabs on the Moroccan forward.

Ziyech scored two goals and made three assists in 23 games in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season.

The 28-year-old moved to Chelsea FC in a £33m deal from Dutch side Ajax last summer.

Ziyech has scored six goals in his Blues career so far.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives fresh transfer update for Man United fans
Frank Lampard
Mason Mount makes admission about Frank Lampard leaving Chelsea FC
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho: What I really think of Mason Mount at Chelsea FC
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba raves about Chelsea FC star N'Golo Kante
N'Golo Kante
N’Golo Kante sends message to Chelsea FC fans about his future
Related Articles

Home »
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives fresh transfer update for Man United fans
Frank Lampard
Mason Mount makes admission about Frank Lampard leaving Chelsea FC
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho: What I really think of Mason Mount at Chelsea FC
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba raves about Chelsea FC star N'Golo Kante
N'Golo Kante
N’Golo Kante sends message to Chelsea FC fans about his future
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network