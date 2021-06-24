Chelsea FC have a “concrete interest” in signing England international Jack Grealish this summer despite potential competition from Manchester City, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Chelsea FC are looking to compete with the defending Premier League champions for the signing of the Aston Villa captain.

The same article states that Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich has made it clear that he is willing to fund a big-money move to sign Grealish and other big-name players this summer.

According to the same story, Manchester City are likely to feel threatened by the south west London side’s interest given that Chelsea FC have huge resources to call upon.

Football Insider is reporting that Chelsea FC are ready to dip into their transfer kitty to launch an offer for Grealish.

The report claims that Aston Villa are braced for Grealish to leave Villa Park in the 2021 summer transfer window given that the Birmingham side have already completed a club-record deal for Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendia.

The article adds that Aston Villa are chasing Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Arsenal playmaker Emile Smith-Rowe as possible replacements for Grealish.

The Villa skipper laid on an assist for Raheem Sterling’s winner in England’s 1-0 win over Czech Republic in their final Euro 2020 group-stage fixture on Tuesday night.

