Chelsea FC are leading the race to sign England international Jack Grealish ahead of Manchester City, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Fichajes, as quoted by The Daily Mirror, is reporting that Chelsea FC have been keeping a close eye on the Aston Villa captain over the past few months ahead of a potential summer bid.

The same article states that the Blues are looking to improve their creative options in midfield despite being predominantly linked with centre-forward so far this summer.

According to the same story, the south west London side are facing stiff competition from Manchester City and Manchester United for the 25-year-old’s signature.

Fichajes go on to reveal that Aston Villa are looking to secure a fee in the region of £100m for the English playmaker in the current transfer window.

The report also claims that Chelsea FC have moved ahead of Manchester City and Manchester United in the race to sign the English midfielder.

However, Chelsea FC will have to offload Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud to free up space in their squad, according to the story.

Grealish scored six times and made 10 assists in 26 games in the Premier League last season. The Villa skipper has netted 32 goals in 213 games for the Birmingham side.

