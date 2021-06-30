Chelsea FC are interested in a potential deal to sign FC Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic this summer, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Bosnia and Herzegovina international could be sold this summer to cut the Spanish club’s wage bill at Camp Nou.

The same article states that FC Barcelona are looking to offload Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho and Martin Braithwaite alongside Pjanic.

According to the same story, Pjanic is one of the players who could be sold despite him moving to FC Barcelona less than 12 months ago.

Le10Sport is reporting that FC Barcelona are ready to accept a reasonable offer for the 31-year-old ahead of the 2021-22 La Liga season.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are facing competition from Pjanic’s former club Juventus and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Juventus are only willing to sign Pjanic on a loan deal because the Serie A side don’t want to cough up a transfer fee, according to the story.

The report adds that Chelsea FC are also considering a loan bid for the former AS Roma midfielder.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip