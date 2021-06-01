Chelsea FC are ready to launch a bid to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Blues are looking to sign a new striker after winning the Champions League for the second time.

The same article states that the Chelsea FC recruitment team believe that Lukaku, 28, is the most realistic target for the west London side.

According to the same story, Inter are ready to listen to offers for Lukaku despite the Belgium international firing the San Siro outfit to the Italian top-flight crown.

The report goes on to add that the Serie A champions are looking to ease their financial woes by selling some of their leading stars in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail reveals that Chelsea FC would like to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur but the west London side are unlikely to be able to get a deal over the line.

The media outlet add that the Blues are also interested in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland but Chelsea FC have settled on Lukaku as their prime target.

The report concludes that Lukaku is aware of Chelsea FC’s desire to re-sign the Belgian striker.

Lukaku scored 24 times and made 11 assists in 36 games in Inter’s title-winning campaign.

