Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich is the driving force behind the west London club’s bid to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, according to a report in England.

Eurosport is reporting that the Blues owner is eager to see Lukaku in a Chelsea FC shirt again following the Belgium international’s clinical performances for Serie A champions Inter Milan in the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that the Russian businessman is convinced Lukaku is the right centre-forward to fire Chelsea FC to their first Premier League title since 2017.

According to the same story, Abramovich is getting personally involved in a deal to re-sign Lukaku, 28, as Chelsea FC look to build on their Champions League success.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC are facing competition from Manchester City for Lukaku’s signature in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Eurosport claim that Manchester City are prepared to offer Lukaku a more lucrative wage packet to give the defending Premier League champions a slight edge.

The report adds that new Inter boss Simone Inzaghi doesn’t want to lose the former Chelsea FC, Everton and Manchester United striker.

Lukaku scored 24 times and made 11 assists in 36 games in the Italian top flight last season to help Inter win their first Serie A crown.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip