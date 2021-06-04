Romelu Lukaku breaks silence on Chelsea FC, Man City speculation

Romelu Lukaku says he is staying at Inter Milan despite reports linking the Belgium international with a return to the Premier League this summer.

The 28-year-old has been touted as a potential replacement for Sergio Aguero after the Argentina international left Manchester City at the end of the Premier League season.

Pep Guardiola is thought to be on the lookout for a long-term successor for Aguero to help fire Manchester City to successive Premier League titles.

Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel is also looking to sign a proven goal-scorer after defensive midfielder Jorginho finished as a the south west London side’s top scorer in the Premier League last term with seven goals.

The Belgian striker was previously on Chelsea FC’s books but Lukaku moved to Everton in 2014 after he failed to score in 15 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Lukaku’s future has been a source of speculation this summer after Antonio Conte left Inter Milan despite guiding the San Siro outfit to the Serie A title.

However, Lukaku says he is going nowhere after revealing that he has already spoken to Conte’s replacement.

“I am staying at Inter,” Lukaku told VTM, as quoted by Football Italia.

“I’ve already spoken to the man who will become our new coach. Maybe I shouldn’t say that yet… but it was a very positive conversation.”

The Belgium international scored 24 times and made 11 assists in Inter’s title-winning campaign.

Lukaku has previously played for Chelsea FC, Manchester United, Everton and West Brom in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip