Chelsea FC are hoping to use Ruben Loftus-Cheek as a makeweight in a deal to sign Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi, according to a report in Italy.

Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain are in a fight to sigh the highly-rated Morocco international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the two cash-rich clubs are jostling to secure Hakimi’s signature to bolster their respective options at right-back ahead of the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC could offer Inter the chance to sign Loftus-Cheek to offer more depth in the Serie A side’s midfield amid uncertainty surrounding Christian Eriksen’s future in football.

The report goes on to add that Inter manager Filippo Inzaghi could find the prospect of adding Loftus-Cheek to his collection of midfielders an interesting one.

Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that the England international could play a similar role in the Inter midfielder to Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in terms of their physicality.

Loftus-Cheek scored one goal in 30 games for Fulham last season as the powerful midfielder proved powerless to stop the Cottagers from making an immediate return to the Championship.

The 25-year-old has scored 12 times in 82 games for Chelsea FC over the past six seasons at the south west London side, and he has had loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham.

