Chelsea FC are ready to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Blues are ready to enter the race for the Atletico midfielder’s signature after Niguez inspired Diego Simeone’s side to their first La Liga title in seven years.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are facing competition from domestic rivals Manchester United as well as Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, Serie A giants Juventus and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

According to the same story, Niguez, 26, has a contract release clause in the region of £130m but the Atletico midfielder could be available for a smaller sum.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Atletico are prepared to listen to offers as little as £68m despite the Spain international’s hefty contract release clause.

The Spanish media outlet add that Manchester United are long-term admirers of Niguez but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield is already congested with a lot of options.

The report claims that Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel is looking at Niguez as a potential midfield partner for N’Golo Kante.

Niguez scored two goals and made one assist in 33 games in La Liga last term as he helped Atletico win the Spanish title.

