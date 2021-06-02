Chelsea FC to give Thomas Tuchel £200m to spend on three signings this summer – report

Chelsea FC are ready to spend £200m on three new signings in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues are ready to hand Champions League-winning manager Thomas Tuchel a huge transfer budget to improve the squad this summer.

The same article states that Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich wants to capitalise on the west London side’s Champions League triumph by giving Tuchel the funds to sign three top players.

According to the same story, the Blues manager believes Chelsea FC need at least two or three “ready-made” signings to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title next term.

The report goes on to add that the newly-crowned Champions League winners appear likely to target Inter Milan centre-forward Romelu Lukaku to bolster their attack.

The Telegraph add that Chelsea FC are ready to exploit Inter Milan’s financial woes by raiding the Serie A champions for their top goal-scorer from their title-winning campaign.

The story says that Tuchel is eager to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice to improve his midfield options after the German head coach has been impressed with the England international’s performances.

The media outlet claim that the Chelsea FC boss would also like to sign Adama Traore from Wolves.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip