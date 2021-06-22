Thomas Tuchel has decided to keep Timo Werner at Chelsea FC beyond the summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Blues forward was being linked with a potential surprise move to Real Madrid in the current transfer window.

The same article states that the Blues manager doesn’t want to sell Werner despite a difficult first season for the Germany international at the Champions League winners.

According to the same story, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was considering a bid to rescue the 25-year-old from Stamford Bridge after a tough year.

But the report reveals that the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain manager Tuchel believes Werner has a big role to play at Chelsea FC next term.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that Real Madrid will find it tough to sign Werner this summer given the German forward’s hefty price tag.

The media outlet suggest Ancelotti could instead raid his former club Everton to sign England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Werner scored six goals and made eight assists in 35 games in the Premier League last term.

The German forward moved to Chelsea FC in a £52m deal from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig last summer.

