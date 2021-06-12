Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for England v Croatia at Euro 2020

Mark Lawrenson is backing England to play out a 1-1 draw with Croatia in their Euro 2020 opening game on Sunday afternoon.

The Three Lions head into the game looking to get the tournament off to a solid start with victory over Croatia at Wembley.

Sunday marks the second time that the two teams have met at the European Championship, with co-hosts England making their 10th appearance in the finals and Croatia their sixth.

England have never won on matchday one and Croatia are still to taste defeat – winning their last three opening fixtures at the final tournament.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing England to play out a 1-1 draw against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “I’m not expecting England to hit the ground running at Wembley but Croatia are not the force they were and Gareth Southgate’s side should get something out of the game even if they are not at their best.”

Croatia reached the final of the 2018 World Cup at the expense of England, who turned the tables later that year to qualify for the inaugural Nations League Finals.

The Three Lions warmed up for this summer’s tournament with two 1-0 wins in Middlesbrough against Austria and Romania, Bukayo Saka notching his maiden international goal to win the first game and Marcus Rashford scoring the penalty that decided the second, in which Jordan Henderson, seeking his first international goal on his 59th appearance, had a second spot kick saved.

