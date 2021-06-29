Gary Neville reveals his prediction for England v Germany at Euro 2020

Gary Neville is tipping England to beat Germany in their last-16 showdown at Euro 2020 on Tuesday night.

The Three Lions are preparing to take on their old foes on home soil when they welcome Germany to Wembley in the first knockout round of the tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s men progressed through to the last 16 thanks to two 1-0 wins over Croatia and the Czech Republic, plus a goalless draw with Scotland.

England are now preparing to do battle with Germany on home soil as they look to set up a quarter-final showdown with either Sweden or Ukraine on 3 July in Rome.

There is nothing to choose between the two teams over their previous 32 meetings, with 13 wins each, though England have the slight edge in goals scored, 51 to Germany’s 42.

Former England and Manchester United star Neville is expecting to see the home side just edge out the 2010 World Cup winners and progress through to the quarter-finals.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said: “It could be penalties. But it’s not negative to say you’re going to play Germany in a tournament and you’d accept penalties now, and we’d try to make it come our way.

“I’ve got faith in Gareth and his staff that he’ll have prepared them really well. They’ll be ready for it.

“We’ve kept clean sheets, this is the game of our lives, we’re at home and I’ve got a feeling we’re just going to nick it.”

England have kept clean sheets in eight of their last nine matches, conceding just one goal over that period, to Jakub Moder of Poland in a 2-1 World Cup qualifying win at Wembley on 31 March.

