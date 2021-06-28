Jamie Redknapp believes that England have a 50-50 chance of beating Germany to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Tuesday night.

The Three Lions are currently gearing up for their crunch showdown against their bitter rivals at Wembley in their last 16 clash in north London.

England booked their spot in the knockout round by topping Group D with two wins and a draw and they will now take on their old rivals at their home ground.

Heading into the game, there is nothing to choose between the two teams over their previous 32 meetings, with 13 wins each, although England have the slight edge in goals scored, 51 to Germany’s 42.

The winner of the clash will take on either Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals in Rome on 3 July and former England and Liverpool FC star Redknapp feels that the Three Lions have a great chance of progressing through to the last eight.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Redknapp said: “I genuinely feel it’s a 50-50 game. With home advantage at Wembley, we should look at this as a brilliant opportunity.

“We have got much more to come. Germany have stumbled into the last 16 whereas we have been pretty calm about it so I see us winning this game.

“I have really enjoyed watching these games alongside my little boy and I really hope this journey can continue. We have got a really good group of players so let’s not let it go to waste.

“I have spoken to some of the players who say they are off social media and they should not listen to any of the noise surrounding the game. Just enjoy the game and have no regrets.”

Germany are unbeaten in their last seven games against England at Wembley.

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip