Mark Lawrenson is backing England to beat the Czech Republic in their final group game of Euro 2020 on Tuesday night.

The Three Lions head into the clash looking to bounce back to winning ways after the disappointment of their goalless draw with Scotland on Friday night.

A win for Gareth Southgate’s men against the Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday night would earn them top spot in Group D.

England were criticised for their below-par performance against Scotland last week as they failed to click into gear and ended up having to settle for a point.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Lawrenson believes that the Three Lions can get their tournament back on track with a victory on Tuesday night.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Top spot in Group D is at stake here, and England need to win to take it.

“To do that, they will have to play better than they did against Scotland – they looked a bit frightened in that one and let the Scots dictate the tempo – and to me it feels like Gareth Southgate’s side haven’t got started their tournament started yet.

“People went overboard when England won their opening game, against a Croatia side who are a little long in the tooth.

“I don’t think they offer enough of a threat when they play with two defensive midfielders, and Harry Kane is getting criticised despite hardly getting a pass.

“All of this is pretty normal for them in major finals, though. They usually get better as the tournament progresses – and they need to do the same this time too.”

England will secure second place if they draw or if Scotland do not win, and will finish top if they beat the Czech Republic. They will only finish third if they lose and Scotland win by enough to overtake them on overall goal difference.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic will go through as group winners if they avoid defeat against England. They will finish second if they lose and Scotland beat Croatia in Group D’s other game on Tuesday night. They will only finish third if they lose and Croatia win by enough to overtake them on overall goal difference.

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip