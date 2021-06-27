Alan Shearer is backing England to beat Germany at Wembley on Tuesday night to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

The Three Lions are preparing to take on their old foes on home soil in the first knockout round of the tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s men claimed two wins and a draw from their opening three group games at Euro 2020 as they topped Group D to progress through to the last 16.

Germany, meanwhile, came second in Group E after a thrilling 2-2 draw with Hungary in their final group game last week.

There is nothing to choose between the two teams over their previous 32 meetings, with 13 wins each, though England have the slight edge in goals scored, 51 to Germany’s 42.

At stake is a quarter-final showdown against Sweden or Ukraine in Rome on 3 July – and former England striker Shearer reckons that Southgate’s men will have too much for Germany when they take on their bitter rivals on Tuesday night.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Shearer said: “England v Germany at Wembley – we’ve heard that somewhere before. Wow, what a game to look forward to.

“I thought England were much better in their final game against the Czech Republic, certainly in the first half. They have yet to concede a goal in this tournament and have looked strong defensively so that is a huge positive.

“We just need to get that forward line going a little and start scoring goals and England could be a threat in this tournament. I have no doubt in Harry Kane.

“His movement and was a lot better against the Czechs. I would not be concerned at all by the fact he has not scored yet. He is still going to be a very important player for England in the knockout stages of the tournament.

“There is going to be just over 40,000 fans at Wembley. The extra 20,000 spectators will make a big difference. The majority will be behind England so it should be a great occasion.

“Germany have struggled defensively, conceding goals, but they are Germany. You just never know. No surprise, but I think England can do it.”

Germany are unbeaten in their last seven games against England at Wembley. They have not lost there since goals from Colin Bell and Malcolm MacDonald gave England a 2-0 win in a March 1975 friendly. Germany’s last competitive defeat at the stadium was the 1966 World Cup final.

