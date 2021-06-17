Michael Owen is backing England to continue their 100 per cent record at Euro 2020 by beating 2-0 Scotland on Friday.

The Three Lions got their tournament off to a winning start last weekend when they claimed a 1-0 victory over Croatia at Wembley in their group-stage opener, thanks to Raheem Sterling’s second-half goal.

Gareth Southgate’s men are now preparing to take on their bitter rivals Scotland in Friday’s encounter at Wembley Stadium as they look to secure their progress through to the last 16.

England have won 18 of the 32 matches between the two sides at Wembley, where Scotland have recorded nine victories against their neighbours.

There have been no draws there in the past 15 matches, England winning 11 and Scotland four.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Owen is backing the Three Lions to have too much for Scotland when they take on their neighbours on home soil on Friday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “At times it wasn’t pretty, but England got the job done against Croatia on Sunday.

“It was a mature performance and we must bear in mind that in any tournament, it is all about peaking at the right time, so there’s no harm in 1-0 wins at this stage.

“For Scotland, overall, they played well against the Czechs. They certainly had enough chances to win the match, but their lack of firepower up top is a real cause for concern.

“I’m really looking forward to this. I expect Scotland to have a go and be positive. I can’t see Steve Clarke instructing his side to sit in as they don’t have enough to execute a clinical counter-attack.

“This means we could be in for an entertaining match, but I do feel it’ll be England who take the points. It’s 2-0 to the Three Lions for me.”

The two sides’ only tournament meeting came at Wembley on matchday two of Euro 96, which was Scotland’s last Euro appearance before these finals. Second-half goals from Alan Shearer and Paul Gascoigne gave England a 2-0 win, the second goal coming moments after David Seaman had saved a Gary McAllister penalty.

England and Scotland met in the first ever official international match, a goalless draw in Glasgow on 30 November 1872.

The sides have contested 114 previous matches, making it the world’s most played international. England have recorded 48 wins to Scotland’s 41 with 25 draws. The goal count is 203–174 in England’s favour.

