Mark Lawrenson is backing England to beat Germany on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Tuesday night.

The Three Lions are preparing to take on their old foes at Wembley in their last 16 clash as they look to progress through to the last eight of the tournament.

There is nothing to choose between the teams over their previous 32 meetings, with 13 wins each, although England have the slight edge in goals scored, 51 to Germany’s 42.

England head into the game without a win in four knockout phase encounters at previous Euros, having lost three successive penalty shoot-outs – against Germany in 1996, Portugal in 2004 and Italy in 2012 – before going down 2-1 to Iceland in the round of 16 five years ago.

The winners of Tuesday night’s showdown at Wembley will travel to Rome to take on Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals on 3 July.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Lawrenson is backing the Three Lions to hold Germany to a goalless draw at Wembley on Tuesday night and then progress through on penalties after extra-time.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “This is one of the most ordinary Germany sides I have seen for ages, but they are still Germany, in a knockout competition and they are going to enjoy being at Wembley.

“At the very least, they are going to be really, really difficult to beat, and they could even have a really big performance in them.

“That might come against England, who have done what they have had to so far and have probably played well for 90 minutes in total at this tournament – in the first halves of their games against Croatia and the Czechs.

“Sadly for them, those moments have been followed by what I would describe as staccato spells, where they have stagnated in attack and decided to sit back a bit.

“Some of that has been down to Gareth Southgate’s team selection, because he has been cautious. He has got some big calls to make now.

“It is going to be extremely close but I think this is going to penalties – and I am backing England to get their own back this time.”

England have kept clean sheets in eight of their last nine matches, conceding just one goal over that period, to Jakub Moder of Poland in a 2-1 World Cup qualifying win at Wembley on 31 March.

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip