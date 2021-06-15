Wayne Rooney replies when asked if England can win Euro 2020

Wayne Rooney says England must prepare themselves for difficult encounters in the knockout stage of Euro 2020.

The Three Lions got their tournament off to a winning start on Sunday as Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory over Croatia at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s men were solid if unspectacular in north London as they took the maximum points from the opener and gained some revenge against Croatia after they knocked the Three Lions out of the World Cup in 2018.

England will take on Scotland on Friday before their final group game against Czech Republic on Tuesday 22 June.

Former Manchester United and England star Rooney believes that the Three Lions have what it takes to make it through to the knockout stage of the tournament, but he believes that the real test of Southgate’s side will come when they face some of the big-hitters.

Speaking on Sky Sports News on Monday morning, Rooney said: “They’ve got a tough game against Scotland on Friday.

“After winning the game against Croatia, they’ll comfortably go through to the next round.

“We’ll have to look at it when they come up against a France, Spain, Portugal or Belgium. That’s when it could get difficult for England.

“There is a lack of experience amongst the squad but there is a lot of quality.”

England will take on Scotland in their next group game on Friday night at Wembley once again.

