Rio Ferdinand has declared himself “confident” that England can beat Germany to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals next week.

The Three Lions have been paired against their old foes in a crunch clash at Wembley next Tuesday night as Gareth Southgate’s men look to progress to the last eight.

England sealed their spot in the first knockout round as Group D winners and will now take on Germany, who finished second in Group E after their 2-2 draw with Hungary on Wednesday night.

Southgate’s side have sealed two 1-0 victories and a goalless draw in their opening three games of the tournament and they will be looking to step their game up when they take on Joachim Low’s side in north London next week.

Former England and Manchester United star Ferdinand feels confident that the Three Lions will have what it takes to beat the Germans on home soil next week.

Speaking on BBC Sport on Wednesday night, Ferdinand said: “I think we’re just happy for two really good games of football that we saw today.

“Knockout football awaits and England now can really focus.

“Listen, we had an eye on the other game as well and after watching that game, I’m quite confident of a good result for England.

“I know we’re getting excited, that’s what we do as England fans.”

Raheem Sterling has scored both of England’s goals at Euro 2020 so far, netting against Croatia and the Czech Republic.

