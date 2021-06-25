Michael Owen is backing England to beat Germany at Euro 2020 to book their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The Three Lions are set to take on their old foes at Wembley on Tuesday night next week as they look to progress through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

England managed to top their group after sealing two 1-0 victories over Croatia and Czech Republic either side of a goalless draw with Scotland.

Germany, meanwhile, ended up second in Group E behind France after their thrilling 2-2 draw with Hungary earlier in the week.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen believes that England are well-positioned to be able to beat Joachim Low’s side at Wembley on Tuesday night next week.

And the former England striker also believes that a victory would open up an excellent route to the final for Gareth Southgate’s men.

Posting on Twitter, Owen wrote: “I’m a nightmare for getting ahead of myself but I can’t believe how kind the draw has been to us.

“If we beat Germany, which we should do based on quality and home advantage, we couldn’t have wished for a better passage to the final.”

The winner of the clash between England and Germany will play either Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals for a place in the last four at the tournament.

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip