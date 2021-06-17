Mark Lawrenson is backing England to claim a 2-0 victory over Scotland in their Euro 2020 showdown on Friday night.

The Three Lions head into the game fresh from their 1-0 win over Croatia in their Group D opener last Sunday.

Raheem Sterling netted the only goal of the game in the second half at Wembley as the home side got their tournament off to a winning start.

Scotland will be looking to bounce back after the disappointment of their 2-0 loss to Czech Republic in their opening game on Monday.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Lawrenson feels that Gareth Southgate’s men will have too much for the Scots on Friday and he is backing the Three Lions to take all three points in front of their home fans.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Wembley was only around a quarter full for the England-Croatia game but it was noisy enough. I think the volume might be even higher on Friday.

“Scotland will be pumped for this one, and will give everything they have got for the cause – but I just think England will have too much quality for them all over the pitch.”

The rivalry between England and Scotland is the oldest in international football. The two sides met in the first ever official international match, a goalless draw in Glasgow on 30 November 1872.

England manager Southgate was in the side that beat Scotland at Wembley at Euro 96.

The Three Lions have never lost in the finals of a major tournament at Wembley, though they were defeated on penalties there by Germany after a 1-1 draw in the semi-final of Euro 96.

