Gary Neville gives verdict on Man United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho

Gary Neville says he is “bored” of Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The England international continues to be heavily linked with a move to Manchester United as the Red Devils reportedly close in on a deal to sign Sancho.

Manchester United failed to sign the former Manchester City youth star in the 2020 summer transfer window after the 20-time English champions failed to agree a deal with Borussia Dortmund.

But the Europa League finalists appear to have finally reached an agreement on Sancho’s transfer fee to edge close to securing the 21-year-old’s signature.

Sancho could become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing of the summer transfer window as the Manchester United manager looks to improve his squad following a second-placed finish last term.

However, former Manchester United defender Neville admitted that he is unenthused by the Sancho transfer saga as it continues to rumble on for a second successive summer.

Neville wrote on Twitter: “Manchester United closing in on Sancho… again!

“A transfer should be a joy and a moment of excitement. I’ve never been more bored by a transfer in my life to the point I feel like he’s already signed and I want to know who is next already. Not the lad’s fault at all I should say!”

Sancho is part of England’s squad at the European championship but the Borussia Dortmund forward has so far only made a brief cameo appearance in England’s 1-0 win over the Czech Republic last week.

The Manchester United target scored eight times and made 11 assists in the Bundesliga last term.

Sancho moved to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.

