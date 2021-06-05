Gary Pallister urges Man United to sign Harry Kane ahead of Man City

Gary Pallister would love to see Man United sign Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Saturday 5 June 2021
Tottenham striker Harry Kane (Photo: Harry Kane / Instagram)
Tottenham striker Harry Kane (Photo: Harry Kane / Instagram)

Gary Pallister believes that Manchester United should make a move to try and sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The England international’s situation has been a relentless talking point over the last few weeks as the speculation about his future rumbles on.

Kane, 27, is widely regarded to be one of Europe’s top centre-forwards but he is yet to win a major trophy with Tottenham Hotspur.

The forward scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in the Premier League for Spurs last term but the Lilywhites could only finish seventh in the table.

Kane is being linked with a number potential clubs this summer, with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea FC all having been touted as potential destinations.

Former Manchester United star Pallister feels that Kane would be a great signing for the Red Devils if they can pip Manchester City to his signature.

Speaking in an interview with Metro, Pallister said: “Listen, Harry Kane is up for grabs, isn’t he?

“What a statement it would be if Manchester United were able to get hold of him.

“It seems to me that Man City are favourites, Harry has talked about how he’d love to play with De Bruyne, so we’ve got a good idea of what he’s thinking.

“But if Manchester United could sign him, what a statement.”

Kane scored 28 goals in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur last season.

