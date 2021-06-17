Chelsea FC are preparing to go “all out” to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The future of the 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund forward has been a talking point so far this summer as he continued to be linked with a possible move away from the German club.

Haaland is widely considered to be one of European football’s top young attacking talents and he scored 41 goals in all competitions for the German side last term.

Chelsea FC have been credited with an interest in landing Haaland this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to reshape his squad ahead of his first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

According to journalist Castles, Chelsea FC have a strong interest in landing Haaland this summer as they look to bolster their front-line ahead of next term.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 15 June, Castles said: “What Chelsea have done is that they’ve seen a player who is available on the market.

“Dortmund have this issue of the release clause next summer or they can sell him this summer. Haaland is going to move either this summer or next summer.

“Chelsea have rapidly come to the conclusion that they want this player and they’ll go all out to sign him now and beat their rivals.

“It’s very familiar with what they did last summer with the Timo Werner deal with RB Leipzig – a deal that Jurgen Klopp wanted Liverpool to do.

“Chelsea went in early and they paid the release clause. They gave the substantial financial package that Werner wanted to move to England. They convinced a player to come to Chelsea who Klopp had done a huge amount of work on in terms of coming to Liverpool.

“It’s a similar story with Kai Havertz. It took longer but Chelsea were willing to pay substantial wages and a substantial fee despite a lot of their rivals looking at Havertz.

“They ended up getting two of their top targets ahead of everyone else.

“Chelsea devised a strategy and it looks like they’re trying to do it again with Haaland.”

Chelsea FC are yet to announce any new signings this summer as they gear up for their first full season under Tuchel.

The German head coach was brought in to replace Frank Lampard back in January and he led the south west London side to a top-four finish and Champions League glory.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip