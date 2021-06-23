Tottenham Hotspur have no intention of selling Harry Kane this summer amid reports of Manchester City’s interest in the striker, according to Julien Laurens.

The Citizens were widely reported to have tabled an opening offer of £100m for the Tottenham striker this week as Pep Guardiola goes about bolstering his attacking options at The Etihad.

Kane’s future has been a talking point over the last few weeks amid suggestions that he would be keen on a move away from Tottenham in search of major silverware.

The 27-year-old has been in superb form for the Lilywhites in recent years but he is yet to win a major trophy with the north London club.

Now, reporter Laurens has claimed that Manchester City have not yet made an official offer for Kane and that Spurs would have no intention of selling their talisman even if they did.

Speaking to ESPN FC on 21 June, Laurens said: “Spurs are telling us they haven’t received anything from Man City and even if they received this [£100m] offer, they wouldn’t accept it. They won’t sale Harry Kane, full-stop.

“We knew this was coming. A year ago, Man City made contact with Harry Kane’s brother and agent Charlie. We know that Man City are going to try [to sign Kane].

“They might not succeed this summer. This is the first step. They have to start somewhere.

“It could be far from Tottenham’s valuation but they could include a lot of bonuses and add-ons with regards to goals, games or trophies.

“They could even add another player such as Gabriel Jesus or Raheem Sterling. Maybe Man City can start the ball rolling.”

Kane is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020 after Tottenham finished seventh in the Premier League and without a trophy last season.

