Leeds United are keeping a close eye on Lyon left-back Maxwel Cornet to solve their left-back headache, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Leeds are keen on the Ivory Coast international following his eye-catching performances for Lyon over the past few seasons.

The same article states that Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is a big admirer of Cornet’s pace and skill, which has been on display in Ligue 1 over the past 12 months or so.

According to the same story, Lyon could prove tough to negotiate with given that the French side are set to demand a transfer fee in the region of £20m for Cornet.

The Sun report that Leeds are unlikely to meet Lyon’s asking price but the West Yorkshire club could look to negotiate a better deal for the Ivorian defender.

The media outlet reveal that Bielsa has put seven players up for sale as the Leeds manager looks to overhaul his squad ahead of their second successive season in the Premier League.

Cornet has scored two goals and has made five assists in 36 games in Ligue 1 last season.

The 24-year-old has scored 51 times in 251 games for Lyon since breaking into the team as a teenager.

Cornet has been capped 24 times by the Ivory Coast.

