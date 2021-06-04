Leeds United have been told by Udinese that Rodrigo De Paul will cost £35m in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Leeds retain an interest in the Udinese playmaker despite failing to sign the Argentina international last summer.

The same article states that Leeds have been tracking Rodrigo for some time following his excellent performances for the Serie A side over the past few seasons.

According to the same story, Leeds are facing competition from newly-crowned La Liga champions Atletico Madrid for the 27-year-old’s signature.

However, the Daily Mail is reporting that Udinese aren’t prepared to sell Rodrigo on the cheap this summer and the Italian side want to secure maximum value.

The report goes on to reveal that Atletico have already failed with an offer of player-plus-cash offer as Udinese refuse to budge on their valuation.

The article states that the Spanish side can’t afford to meet Udinese’s price tag of £35m despite winning the La Liga crown this term.

The media outlet claim that Rodrigo remains a key target for Leeds despite Udinese proving to be tough negotiators.

Rodrigo scored nine goals and made nine assists in 36 games in the Italian top flight last term.

The Argentinian playmaker has netted 34 times in 184 games in all competitions for Udinese.

