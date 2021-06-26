Leeds United are interested in a potential deal to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton, according to a report in Chile.

Chile media outlet RedGol, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Leeds are looking at the Blackburn star as a potential summer recruit following his impressive performances for Chile at Copa America.

The same article states that the Whites are on the lookout for a new winger and Brereton could fit the bill for the Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa.

According to the same story, the Argentinian head coach is a long-term admirer of the 22-year-old following his performances in England’s second tier over the past two seasons.

RedGol reveal that Brereton has one year left to run on his current deal at Blackburn to leave the Yorkshire side in a difficult position.

The media outlet suggest that Blackburn could be tempted into selling the newly-capped Chile international to avoid losing the 22-year-old for nothing next summer.

The report adds that the former Chile manager could use his contacts to help orchestrate a deal for the Blackburn man.

Brereton has scored seven goals and has made four assists in 40 games in the Championship last term.

The Blackburn man, who qualifies to play for Chile through his mother, scored his first international goal in a 1-0 win against Bolivia this summer.

