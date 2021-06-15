Leeds United are keeping tabs on Rangers full-back Borna Barisic at Euro 2020 ahead of a potential bid to sign the Croatian this summer, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has made signing a new left-back a priority in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the West Yorkshire club have sent their scouts to watch the Rangers star play at the European championship this summer ahead of a potential move.

According to the same story, Leeds are using international broker Simon Conning to work out whether Barisic, 28, would be interested in a move to Rangers this summer.

Football Insider go on to add that Conning has a lot of experience when it comes to facilitating moves for Croatian players into English football at the highest level.

The media outlet adds that Leeds have also been looking at Stade Brest defender Romain Perraud and Huesca left-back Javi Galan.

Barisic scored seven times in 112 games over the past three seasons at Rangers.

The Croatia international moved to Rangers from Osijek in 2019 for a small fee of £2.2m.

Barisic was a key player for Rangers as Steven Gerrard led the Glasgow club to the Scottish Premier League title.

