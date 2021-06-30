Leeds United have opened negotiations with La Liga giants FC Barcelona over a deal to sign Junior Firpo, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Premier League club are looking to complete a deal to sign the FC Barcelona left-back in the current transfer window.

The same article states that the 24-year-old was offered to Leeds, West Ham United, Southampton and Serie A side AC Milan this summer.

According to the same story, Leeds have moved to sign the FC Barcelona squad player given that Marcelo Bielsa is in the market to sign a new left-back.

The Daily Mail reveal that the Yorkshire club are looking to sign Firpo on a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the temporary agreement.

The same article states that Leeds could end up paying £12.8m for the FC Barcelona man if the Whites do end up signing Firpo.

Leeds are in the market to sign a new left-back to replace Ezgjan Alioski, according to the report.

Firpo moved to FC Barcelona in a £15m deal from Real Betis in 2019 but the Spain Under-21 international has struggled to make an impact at Camp Nou.

The Spanish defender has scored two goals in 41 games over the past two seasons at Barca.

