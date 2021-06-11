Leeds United are interested in a swoop to sign Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Leeds are interested in a move to sign the Fulham midfielder to bolster Marcelo Bielsa’s midfield ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Leeds are one of a number of clubs who have identified Reed as a potential recruit in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the West Yorkshire side are determined to consolidate with some summer signings after Leeds secured their top-flight status for another season.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Fulham are eager to retain the services of the top stars in order to facilitate an immediate return to the Premier League.

The report doesn’t put forward a proposed figure that it would take for Leeds to convince the demoted club to part company with the 26-year-old this summer.

The media outlet do state that Reed is just one of a number of Fulham stars who are being linked with a departure this summer.

Reed made two assists in 31 games in the Premier League last term.

The former England Under-20 international started his career at Southampton before he moved to Fulham on a permanent deal in 2020.

