Leeds United are battling with Premier League rivals Everton to sign Real Madrid defender Marcelo this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sunday Mirror is reporting that Leeds are looking at Marcelo as a potential recruit to bolster their defensive options ahead of their second successive season in the Premier League.

The same article states that the 33-year-old is free to leave Real Madrid this summer after Carlo Ancelotti returned to the Spanish side for a second spell in charge.

According to the same story, the Brazil international has little over 12 months left to run on his current deal at Real Madrid so Marcelo will be available in a cut-price deal.

The Sunday Mirror is reporting that Leeds are interested in a swoop to sign the veteran defender but Everton could beat the Yorkshire outfit to the four-time Champions League winner.

The media outlet add that Marcelo would prefer to move to England or Italy.

Marcelo has scored 38 goals in 528 games in all competitions for Real Madrid after 15 seasons at the Spanish club.

The Brazilian left-back won five La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies and four Champions League crowns throughout his Real Madrid career.

Marcelo has also won four Spanish Super Cups, three Uefa Super Cups and four Fifa World Club Cups.

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip