Leeds United are interested in a swoop to sign Club Brugge forward Noa Lang in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the West Yorkshire side have identified Lang as a player capable of bolstering their squad ahead of their second successive season in the Premier League.

The same article states that Leeds are looking to step up their interest in the Netherlands prospect as the Whites look to bring in up to six new faces in the current transfer window.

According to the same story, the West Yorkshire side have started preliminary talks with Club Brugge about signing the Dutch forward.

The report goes on to add that Leeds are looking to sign a versatile forward between the ages of 18 and 23 to add some more attacking flair to their team.

Football Insider write that Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is looking to sign a new left back, central midfielder, goalkeeper and centre-forward this summer.

The media outlet claim that Leeds are just one of a number of clubs looking to secure Lang’s signature this summer.

Lang scored 16 times and made seven assists in 29 games in the Belgian Pro League.

Leeds finished in ninth place in the Premier League table last term following their return to the top flight.

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip