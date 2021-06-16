Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen as a potentially cheaper option than Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Merseyside outfit were previously interested in a swoop to sign the England international.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have faded away in the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund forward amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea FC.

According to the same story, Sancho’s future could still play a role in Liverpool FC’s transfer plans as the England forward edges closer to a switch to Manchester United.

Bild write that Dortmund could rival Liverpool FC for the PSV forward if Sancho does complete a much-anticipated switch to their bitter Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Italian website Calciomercato are also reporting that AC Milan are interested in Malen so Liverpool FC could face competition from two European giants for the former Arsenal man.

Malen scored 19 goals and made eight assists in 32 games in the Dutch top flight last term.

The 22-year-old moved to PSV from Arsenal in 2017 after failing to break into the north London side’s first team.

Malen has netted 55 goals in 116 games in all competitions over the past five seasons.

