Liverpool FC are interested in a potential swoop to sign Italy’s Euro 2020 star Domenico Berardi, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Reds are admirers of the 26-year-old following his performances at the European championship.

The same article states that the Reds could launch a transfer bid for the Italian winger once Euro 2020 is over after his impressive displays against Turkey and Switzerland.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC have concerns about Mohamed Salah’s long-term future at the Merseyside outfit given the former AS Roma forward has two years left to run on his current deal.

Gazzetta dello Sport write that Sassuolo has set Berardi’s asking price at £43m (€50m) after his impressive performances on the world stage over the past week or so.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC could face competition from their Premier League rivals Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur for the Sassuolo star.

The article suggests Spurs director of football Fabio Paratici could look to use his Italian connections to orchestrate a deal for the 26-year-old winger.

Berardi scored 17 times and made seven assists in 30 games in Serie A last term.

The Italian star has netted 97 goals in 275 games for Serie A since Sassuolo’s promotion to the top flight in 2013.

