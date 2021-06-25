Liverpool FC have a “very real” interest in signing Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that Jurgen Klopp and some members of the Liverpool FC team were particularly impressed by McGinn’s performance in Aston Villa’s 7-2 win over the Merseyside outfit at Anfield back in October.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have been keeping tabs on the Scotland international throughout the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, Aston Villa would be reluctant to sell McGinn and the Birmingham side aren’t under any pressure to sell one of Dean Smith’s most-important players.

However, The Athletic go on to write that Liverpool FC are still interested despite Aston Villa’s reluctance to sell the Scottish midfielder.

The media outlet also rubbish the suggestion that the Reds could sign McGinn in a £20m deal as reported by some newspapers at the weekend.

Liverpool FC would be required to come up with a fee of between £45m and £50m to get Aston Villa to even contemplate the prospect of selling, according to the report.

The Athletic add that the Reds are unlikely to sign a midfielder this summer unless Klopp is able to offload some of his fringe players to create space in his squad and to raise funds.

