John Aldridge has admitted that he would love to see Liverpool FC sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, but he concedes that a deal is unlikely.

The Reds are likely to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to assemble a squad capable of winning the Premier League next season.

Liverpool FC bounced back from a mid-season slump to end the season strongly and finish in third place in the table, securing their spot in the Champions League for next term.

Mbappe is widely regarded as one of European football’s top young attacking talents and he scored 27 goals and made seven assists in Ligue 1 for PSG last term.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a possible move to Liverpool FC in the past, although it is unclear how realistic a switch really is.

Now, former Reds star Aldridge has spoken of his admiration for Mbappe as he admitted he would love to see Liverpool FC land the talented France international.

Writing in his column for the Sunday World, Aldridge said: “Karim Benzema is back for France after a long time in the international wilderness, but Mbappe is the player who gives them the magic sparkle and he can turn any game with a flash of genius.

“He is a better all-around player than Kane, but he might not be as clinical in front of goal and France need him to have a finishing touch to match his class if he is to shine this summer.

“Mbappe is constantly linked with a move to Liverpool and while I’d love to see him at Anfield, I’d say there is more chance of me starting up front for Jurgen Klopp next season.

“It looks like Mbappe is a big Liverpool fan and on that basis, it would be great to see him get a move to Merseyside, but deals like that are well out of the club’s financial reach right now.”

Liverpool FC finished third and without a trophy last season.

