Dietmar Hamann believes that Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus would be an excellent signing for Liverpool FC this summer.

The Red Devils are believed to be on the lookout for some reinforcements in the midfield department following Georginio Wijnaldum’s move away from Anfield on a free transfer this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to rejig his squad ahead of next season as he bids to put together a team capable of mounting a Premier League title challenge.

Germany international Neuhaus, 24, was in good form for Borussia Monchengladbach last season as he made 33 Bundesliga appearances, scoring six goals and making five assists.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool FC will make an offer to bring Neuhaus to Anfield this summer, but former Reds star Hamann believes that he would be an excellent addition to Klopp’s team.

Speaking in an interview with The Athletic, Hamann said: “Neuhaus would definitely suit Liverpool.

“Technically, he’s a very gifted player and he’s also not scared of hard work so there’s a good mix. He’s slight in terms of build, he’s certainly not a unit.

“He would probably need some time to adapt to the physical side of English football. But he’s a very good passer of the ball and he’s smart.

“He’s got a football brain. He’s really a number eight who likes to get forward and get into the box. He’s creative and he’s a decent finisher. He’s a Klopp kind of player.”

Liverpool FC are looking to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished third and without a trophy last term.

The Reds managed to bounce back from a mid-season dip to reclaim their spot in the top four and book a place in the Champions League for next season.

