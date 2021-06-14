Gary Neville makes claim about midfielder’s Liverpool FC exit

Gary Neville has claimed that Liverpool FC will “badly” miss Georginio Wijnaldum next season.

The Dutch midfielder left the Reds this summer to join Paris Saint-Germain after his contract at Anfield ran down.

The 30-year-old has been a regular and consistent performer in the Liverpool FC team over the recent seasons and he played a key role in the Reds’ Champions League and Premier League wins.

The Netherlands international was a regular fixture in the league for the Reds last term and he featured in every single game for Jurgen Klopp’s men as they finished third in the table.

Former Manchester United star Neville has now claimed that the Merseyside outfit are likely to end up missing the midfielder badly after his exit this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Neville said of Wijnaldum: “[He’s an] unsung hero. People talk about all the great players Liverpool have and he very rarely gets a mention.

“I think he’ll be badly missed next season, very difficult to replace him at Liverpool. He’s one of those players that keeps things ticking.

“You don’t look at him and think he’s doing anything outstandingly well, but I would imagine his team-mates respect him enormously because he covers a lot of areas on the pitch.

“He does things simply for his teammates, he’s an unselfish player and he’s an important player for this Dutch team.”

Liverpool FC are likely to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to build a squad capable of winning the Premier League next season.

The Reds ended up without a trophy last term in what turned out to be a tricky campaign for Klopp’s side.

